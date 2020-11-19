New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “poor” category on Thursday morning and is likely to deteriorate further amid a dip in the minimum temperature that fell to 9.5 degrees C. Meanwhile, visuals around the Qutub Minar, ITO and Yamuna Ghat showed a layer of haze lingering in the sky. Also Read - Delhi Records Highest Single-day COVID Deaths With 131 Fatalities; CM Kejriwal Calls All-party Meeting to Discuss Situation

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 336 in Dwarka (very poor category), 311 in Anand Vihar (very poor category), 324 in Alipur (very poor category), 302 in Bawana (very poor category), 286 in R K Puram (poor category), 279 in Chandni Chowk (poor category), 232 in IGI Airport (T3) (poor category) and 198 around Lodhi Road (moderate category).

Speaking to ANI, a local resident said, "Pollution was extreme a few days back, we used to feel irritation in our eyes whenever we stepped out. But it is a little better now as compared to the last week. But the problem still persists."

The air quality witnessed a dip just a day after it saw a significant improvement and was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category in most parts of Delhi. The air pollution went down drastically on Wednesday after gusty winds and rains helped flush out key pollutants. There was comparatively better breathable air than what had been consistently over the past week.