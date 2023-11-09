Air Quality In Delhi Continues To Be In ‘Severe’ Category, Check Region-Wise AQI Level

New Delhi: The overall air quality in the national capital continued to be in the ‘Severe’ category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per the latest updates, the AQI in Anand Vihar stood at 432, in RK Puram at 453, in Punjabi Bagh at 444 and in ITO at 441.

Check Region-Wise AQI Level in Delhi-NCR

The air quality in Delhi’s Anand Vihar stood at 432, in Dwarka Sector-8, the AQI plunged to ‘severe’ category with an AQI of 459, in the IGI Airport (T3) area, the AQI stood at 446 and in Mundka, it was at 424.

AQI in Gurugram

The AQI in the Sector-51 area was at 444 and in the Teri Gram area, the AQI fell under the ‘very poor’ category, while in Vikas Sadan, the AQI was recorded at 392.

AQI in Faridabad

The AQI in Faridabad’s New Industrial Town stood at 456, while in Sector-11 region, the AQI fell under the ‘very poor’ category. With respect to Sector-30, the AQI stood at 418.

AQI in Ghaziabad

The AQI in Indirapuram stood at 310 while in the Loni region, the AQI fell under the ‘severe’ category. In Sanjay Nagar, the AQI was 355 while Vasundhra region recorded an AQI of 388.

AQI in Noida

The AQI in Sector-125 fell under the ‘ very poor’ category, in Sector-62 the AQI was recorded an AQI of 432. In Sector-1, the AQI fell under the ‘very poor’ category, while Sector 116 recorded an AQI of 443 as of 6 am on Tuesday.

AQI in Greater Noida

The AQI in the Knowledge Park-3 region was recorded at 478 which falls under the ‘severe’ category.

AQI in Delhi on Wednesday

The AQI in Delhi was in the ‘severe plus’ category with 356 AQI according to SAFAR. The air quality in Anand Vihar was at 452, in RK Puram at 433, in Punjabi Bagh at 460 and in ITO at 413 The Air Quality Index (AQI) as of 6 AM.

