New Delhi: Delhi Police have set up barricades in the vicinity of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at Akbar Road as a precautionary measure as the interim president of the Indian National Congress (INC) Sonia Gandhi is to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today to be questioned in the National Herald money laundering case. To lend their support to the 75-year-old former Rae Bareli Lok Sabha MP, many senior Congress leaders and party's MPs are set to assemble at the AICC office and hold demonstrations against the central government.

While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question Sonia Gandhi in connection with the money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper, her party has resolved to protest across the country.

Senior Congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met on Wednesday night at the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the strategy.

Party leaders to show solidarity

Senior leaders and MPs will gather at the party headquarters on Thursday morning in view of Sonia Gandhi’s appearance before the ED. Many office-bearers and workers of the Indian Youth Congress and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) have also reached Delhi to join this protest.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Congress party with its leader Sonia Gandhi against the way the Modi-Shah (PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah) duo continues their political vendetta against our top leadership. Tomorrow will demonstrate across the country expressing collective solidarity.”