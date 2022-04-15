New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman who had jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of Akshardham Metro station on Blue Line in East Delhi succumbed to her injuries at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Friday. Though the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel tried to pacify her, she suddenly jumped off the edge and received fatal injuries. While one team tried to persuade the lady to abandon her thoughts, the other team with the help of local civil employees arranged a blanket to catch her in case of a fall.Also Read - Tragic! Girl Who Jumped from Delhi's Akshardham Metro Station Succumbs to Injuries

Hardship and Suffering Forced Her to Take The Extreme Step

According to the reports, the girl who hailed from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur was reported to be deaf and mute. She used to work at a private company in Haryana’s Gurugram and had quit her job recently. If reports are to be believed, all family members of the deceased (except her grandmother) are said to be deaf-mute.

After the incident, several hair-raising videos of the woman standing on the edge, jumping and falling has gone viral on social media.