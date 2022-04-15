New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman who had jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of Akshardham Metro station on Blue Line in East Delhi succumbed to her injuries at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Friday. Though the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel tried to pacify her, she suddenly jumped off the edge and received fatal injuries. While one team tried to persuade the lady to abandon her thoughts, the other team with the help of local civil employees arranged a blanket to catch her in case of a fall.Also Read - Tragic! Girl Who Jumped from Delhi's Akshardham Metro Station Succumbs to Injuries
Hardship and Suffering Forced Her to Take The Extreme Step
According to the reports, the girl who hailed from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur was reported to be deaf and mute. She used to work at a private company in Haryana’s Gurugram and had quit her job recently. If reports are to be believed, all family members of the deceased (except her grandmother) are said to be deaf-mute.
After the incident, several hair-raising videos of the woman standing on the edge, jumping and falling has gone viral on social media.
“Due to the severity of the fall, she sustained severe injuries but her life has been saved. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she is under treatment”, the CISF had stated earlier. For the unversed, the CISF provides a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro rail network.
Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.
- 91-9820466726
- Timings: 24*7
- Languages: English, Hindi
- Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)
- Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu
- Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)
Sanjeevani (Delhi)
- 011 24311918, 011 24318883
- Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)
Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)
- +918376804102
- Timing: 24X7