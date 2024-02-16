Alipur Fire: CM Kejriwal Visits Victims, Announces Compensation Of Rs 10 Lakh Each For Families Of Deceased

Alipur Fire: Chief Ministr Arvind Kejriwal visited the site to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the blaze that broke out on Thursday evening.

Kejriwal said he has full sympathy for the families of the deceased.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited the victims of the fire incident that was reported in Alipur and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of those killed in the fire in the paints factory that left 11 people dead.

During his visit, Kejriwal says, ” 11 people have died and 4 injured. The families of the victims will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs, those who have sustained serious injuries will get Rs 2 lakhs and those with minor injuries will be given Rs 20,000. the nearby shops and houses that got burnt in the fire will also be compensated after assessing the loss”

The chief minister also visited the site to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the blaze that broke out on Thursday evening.

Kejriwal says “It is a very sad incident. The fire broke out in a paint factory. 11 people have lost their lives and 4 others are injured. We will provide Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to the people.”

#WATCH | Alipur fire incident: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says "It is a very sad incident. The fire broke out in a paint factory. 11 people have lost their lives and 4 others are injured. We will provide Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to the people… pic.twitter.com/EEqHYvNqqu — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

The death toll in an explosion and subsequent fire in a paint factory in outer Delhi’s Alipur area has climbed to 11 with four more bodies recovered from the premises, police said on Friday. Four people were injured in the fire that broke out on Thursday evening and are hospitalised, they said.

“We have full sympathy for the families of the deceased. We will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Two people have sustained minor injuries and they will be awarded a compensation of Rs 20,000 each and those with major injuries will be awarded a compensation of Rs two lakh each,” he told reporters.

The charred bodies of the 11 victims, 10 men and one woman, were recovered from the factory, which also houses chemical godowns, located in Alipur’s Dayalpur market, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The fire was preceded by a blast and soon it spread to nearby buildings, including a drug rehabilitation centre and eight shops.

Police said the factory was being operated by Akhil Jain of Sonipat, Haryana. A case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC has been registered against the owner of the factory.

The DFS official said a call about the fire was received around 5:30 pm on Thursday and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The blaze was brought under control by 9 pm, he said, adding that 11 charred bodies were recovered from the factory premises. The bodies have been preserved at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and the process of identifying them is being carried out, police said

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said a police team at the spot saw that the fire had spread to a number of other buildings, including the neighbouring ‘Nasha Mukti Kendra’, where four-five people were trapped.

“Our constable Karambir posted at Alipur Police Station rushed to the terrace of the ‘Nasha Mukti Kendra’ putting his own life in danger and managed to rescue the trapped people. He sustained injuries, including burns and is now admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital,” Singh said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.