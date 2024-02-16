11 Charred To Death After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Paint Factory In Delhi’s Alipur Market – VIDEO

An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call was received at 5.25 pm and 22 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Delhi: At eleven people were killed and four sustained serious injuries after a fire that broke out in a paint factory in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Thursday evening. The charred bodies of the seven victims were found from the premises of the factory located in Alipur’s Dayalpur Market. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said a call about the incident was received at 5.25 pm and 22 fire-tenders were pressed into service. The blaze was brought under control by 9 pm.

Among those four admitted to hospital, one is a police personnel, who got wounded during the rescue operation.

Police said the fire was preceded by a blast, probably caused by chemicals kept in the factory. Due to the blast, some nearby houses and shops also caught fire. Some of the injured persons were residing in those places.

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out at the main market of Alipur. Fire tenders at the spot, efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/M5dvY3Q6er — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

In May 2022, 27 people were killed and a dozen injured in a massive fire at a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station. More than 20 charred bodies were recovered.

In January 2018, a fire at an illegal firecracker packaging unit in Northwest Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area left 17 workers dead.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.