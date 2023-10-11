Amanatullah Khan Received Lot Of Cash From Illegal Recruitment In Delhi Waqf Board, Says ED

The ED had conducted raids at Amanatullah Khan’s residence on Tuesday and 13 other locations in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan speaks to the media after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conduct a raid at his residence, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Ishant)

Delhi Waqf Board Case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan acquired “huge proceeds of crime” in the form of cash from illegal recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested it in purchasing immovable assets in the name of his associates. The ED had conducted raids at Amanatullah Khan’s residence on Tuesday and 13 other locations in Delhi linked to the Delhi Assembly legislator and persons associated with him. After the raids, Amanatullah Khan said the Enforcement Directorate did not find anything at his residence and just took away his mobile phone.

Trending Now

“The searches were conducted in the case related to illegal recruitment of staff in Delhi Waqf Board and illegal personal gains by way of unfairly leasing out of Waqf Board properties during the chairmanship of the Board by Amantullah Khan during 2018-2022,” said the federal agency in a statement adding that a CBI FIR and three Delhi Police complaints formed the basis of its action against the 49-year-old legislator who represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly.

You may like to read

“Amanatullah Khan acquired huge proceeds of crime out of the said criminal activities in cash and this cash amount was invested in the purchase of various immovable properties in Delhi in the name of his associates,” said the ED.

It further said that several “incriminating” records and physical and digital evidence were seized during the raids which “indicate” Amanatullah Khan’s role in money laundering.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after Khan met him on Wednesday, alleged there was a campaign underway to end the AAP and asserted that false cases are being filed against party leaders.

The Delhi CM made the claims after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan met a day after the ED conducted raids at his residence and other locations linked to him.

The ED conducted the raids as part of a money-laundering investigation against the AAP MLA and a few others. The searches were undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“There have been 170 cases filed against our (AAP) leaders but the judgments in 140 of those cases have been in our favour,” said Kejriwal while speaking to reporters after meeting Khan.

“In the last few months, they have started arresting our senior leaders and ministers. The raids being carried out are part of a campaign that is underway to end the AAP,” he added.

Kejriwal alleged that there are no inquiries by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in BJP-ruled states and claimed that the saffron party’s aim is not to end corruption but to trouble opposition leaders.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES