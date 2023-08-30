Amazon Manager Shot Dead In Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Police Initiate Efforts to Trace Culprits

Reports suggest that Harpreet and Govind were on their bike near Gali No. 8 when five men on a scooty and a bike intercepted them.

Delhi Police said the actual reason behind the firing incident is being ascertained.

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man working as a senior manager in Amazon was shot dead in Subhash Vihar area of North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Tuesday night after five assailants on two-wheelers opened “unprovoked firing” at them before fleeing the spot. The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Singh and was declared brought dead in the hospital.

Trending Now

The incident was reported in the Subhash Vihar area of Bhajanpura, where Harpreet Gill and his uncle were shot. While Harpreet Gill was shot in his head, his uncle was undergoing treatment.

You may like to read

The deceased’s uncle, in a statement to the police, stated that five miscreants had shot at him and his nephew.

The medical report from the hospital said Harpreet died of gunshot injury to head, with the entry wound on the right side behind ear – exit on the other side.

Police said, the injured uncle – Govind Singh (32) – runs a momo shop in Delhi and has been referred to LNJP.

Reports suggest that Harpreet and Govind were on their bike near Gali No. 8 when five men on a scooty and a bike intercepted them. Then the assailants opened unprovoked fire at them and ran away from the spot.

“It was found that Harpreet [deceased] and Govind [injured] were on their bike near Gali No. 8 when five boys on a scooty and a bike intercepted them. The assailants opened unprovoked fire and ran away from the spot,” Delhi Police said.

Currently, the CCTV installed in the area is being scanned and efforts are being made to identify the culprits.

Delhi Police said the actual reason behind the firing incident is being ascertained. “Case of murder has been registered. Further investigation is in progress,” Delhi Police added.

In a similar incident, a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday by some people following a quarrel in central Delhi. The incident was reported near the old police headquarters in the central part of the city at nearly 11.30 PM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES