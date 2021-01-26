New Delhi: As farmers protest and the ongoing tractor rally turned violent in the national capital, traffic was severely affected in several parts of the region on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police informed the public about the traffic situation and issued traffic advisories for easy commutation. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police Names Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar and Other Prominent Leaders in FIRs

The traffic police department tweeted, “Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela and DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads. Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road. Please avoid these roads.” Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: 2 Farmer Unions Withdraw Support From Protest, Delhi Police Says Culprits Will Not be Spared | Key Points

It added, “Please avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi and Outer Delhi, East and West Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests.” Also Read - No Culprit Will Be Spared, Farmer Leaders Will Be Questioned, Says Delhi Police Chief On Tractor Rally Violence

“Traffic movement is closed from Kapashera Chowk to Bijwasan Road. Diversion is given from Kapashera Border and Samalkha T Point. Traffic movement is closed from Dwarka More to Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. Diversion is given from Dwarka More.”

“Traffic movement is closed from R/A Shankar Road to Talkatora Road & Minto Road. Motorists are advised to take alternate route,” the traffic alert added.

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant of heading towards central Delhi.

(with Agency inputs)