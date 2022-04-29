New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, traders’ associations across Delhi have asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols including regular sanitisation and proper masking inside the markets. This comes as the national capital has been witnessing a sudden uptick in COVID cases over the past few days. The health bulletin showed that the city is witnessing a nine-fold rise in coronavirus infections in the last two and a half weeks as the infection tally in the national capital rose to 18,79,948 and the death toll was 26,172.Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Nine-Fold Jump in Active Corona Cases In Last 15 Days, Hospitalisation Rate Low | Key Points

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has said it is ensuring that all necessary precautions are followed in the markets and have urged all its members to take booster doses. Atul Bhargava, the president of NDTA, said the over 400 members of the association have been asked to remain cautious.

“Outside the shops, we cannot do anything that is under Delhi government jurisdiction but inside shops, we have asked our members to take proper measures. Posters with dos and don’ts have been put up in the shops. All the necessary precautions are being taken,” Bhargava told PTI. “We have urged all our members to take booster doses. We held a meeting day before yesterday where we discussed all things that can be done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the area,” he said.

Traders At Palika Bazar On Alert

Traders at Palika Bazar have also taken several measures to prevent the spread of the virus and have started loudspeaker announcements reminding people to wear masks. “As cases are increasing, we have started taking measures. We are announcing reminders at regular intervals for people to wear masks. We have asked guards to prevent the entry of customers who are not wearing masks. We are planning to organise a camp to give booster doses to people,” said Darshan Lal Kakkar, president of Palika Bazaar Association.

COVID Protocols Back in Chandni Chowk

Traders at Chandni Chowk, the area which is witnessing a surge in footfall due to the wedding season, have brought back COVID protocols and are ensuring that masking is followed. Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Vyapar Mandal, told PTI they would be issuing a new circular in the coming days regarding COVID 19.

“Chandni Chowk is a big shopping centre. It has over one lakh shops and overcrowding and congestion is a big issue here. We have asked shopkeepers to ensure they wear masks and also keep spare masks for the customers who are not wearing them,” Bhargava said.

COVID Restrictions to have Bad Impact on Trade

Another set of restrictions will have a bad impact on the trade, and may even bankrupt the business owners. “All the savings of traders over the last two years have gone. Traders were expecting the return of business after the Omicron wave but now cases have again started rising,” Atul Bhargava rued. For the most part of the last two years, markets remained shut or were allowed to open with restrictions due to the virus pandemic.