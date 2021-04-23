New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised for the live telecast of the internal meeting on tackling COVID-19 on Friday between the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers of different states. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised him to follow the government protocol and expressed displeasure over his televised appeal. Also Read - Ensure Oxygen Tankers Not Stopped: PM Modi Tells CMs After Kejriwal Blames Some States For Hampering Movement of 02

PM Modi had called a virtual meeting of the chief ministers of the states severely affected by Covid-19 on Friday. During this, Modi came to know that this internal meeting is being broadcast live by Arvind Kejriwal's office.

PM Modi rebuked Kejriwal, saying "It is against government protocol that a sitting Chief Minister of a state live telecasts an in-house meeting. It is not fair. We should follow the government protocol."

Kejriwal apologised, saying “If I have committed any mistake then I apologise for it. Whatever instructions have been directed in the meeting on Friday, we will follow those instructions.”

Central government sources alleged that during this virtual meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister made political statements instead of making suggestions to tackle the Covid-19 situation. The states are being helped by plying the Oxygen Express trains by the Indian Railways, but the Delhi government did not make any such demand.

