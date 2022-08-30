New Delhi: To increase the conviction rate in all crimes involving punishment of more than six years in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police that forensic investigation should be made mandatory in all the crimes involving punishment of more than six years. In this regard, Amit Shah gave instructions during his visit to Delhi Police headquarters which was followed by an extensive meeting with officers on various subjects. Shah directed that forensic investigation should be made mandatory in all crimes involving punishment of more than six years in Delhi to increase the conviction rate and to integrate the criminal justice system with forensic science investigation.Also Read - 82-Year-Old Man Found Living With Son's Body For 4 Days in Mohali House; Rescued

The Home Minister said that in the "identified offences of serious nature", charge sheets should be filed by the police only after legal investigation. He said that surveillance is a major component of policing in preventing and investigating crime, hence cameras installed by the civil administration and police in Delhi, as well as CCTV cameras installed in public places like airports, railway stations, bus stands, markets, RWAs, should be integrated with the control room.

He said that a strategy was prepared to crack down on multi-state criminal gangs operating in the National Capital Region and the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, etc.

Following Shah’s instructions on forensic science investigation, Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora issued instructions and guidelines for compulsory forensic investigation. As per the guidelines, the supervisory officers, i.e., ACP and above shall personally ensure that in all cases in which punishment is more than six years, the Forensic Mobile Van was summoned at the spot.

Emphasising on the safety of women, children, and senior citizens, the Union Home Minister said their safety should be a priority and directed that efforts to provide them with a safe environment with a more professional and sensitive approach should be accelerated.

(With agency inputs)