New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital region including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad as the cases continue to rise.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, senior officials of NCR districts and Ministries of Home and Health and ICMR were present in the meeting.

"The discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah was focussed on how we can save the entire NCR unit from COVID-19 because NCR can't be separated. Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad are the same," CM Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.

According to official sources, the travel between Delhi and its satellite cities also figured in the meeting and steps were discussed to check the spread of the virus.

Notably, on June 4, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to convene a meeting of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for easing inter-state movement at all borders in the NCR. Authorities of Haryana, UP and Delhi have imposed restrictions at different times during the COVID-19 lockdown over the movement of people between the states, leading to inconvenience for many.

Amit Shah held a series of meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Kejriwal and senior officials in last four days to strengthen the health infrastructure in Delhi.

He also visited the national capital’s LNJP Hospital on Monday and took stock of its healthcare facilities besides giving necessary instructions for improvement.