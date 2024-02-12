By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amity School In Pushp Vihar Receives Bomb Threat, Delhi Police Investigation Underway
New Delhi: A bomb threat email was received by the Amity School in Pushp Vihar area of New Delhi in the early hours of today morning and an investigation is underway, as informed by Delhi Police.
