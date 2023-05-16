Home

Amrita School In South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar Receives Bomb Threat, Search Underway

Armed Robbers Hold Businessman's Family Hostage, Decamp With Rs 1.3 Crore In Delhi's Ashok Vihar

New Delhi: A private school in South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar received bomb threat via e-mail on Tuesday. Authorities are at the location and search operation is currently underway. According to reports, the mail was received at 6.35 am after which the administration of Amrita School informed the police.

“The school has been thoroughly checked through BDT (Bomb Disposal Team) and nothing has been found,” Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi told reporters.

This comes four days after Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, May 12 following which a search was initiated on the premises, officials said. “Information was received yesterday regarding a bomb threat e-mail received by DPS Mathura Road school. Police and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the school,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Two bomb disposal teams along with dogs and local staff were sent to the spot who inspected the premises for any explosive substance. Following the search, it was found that the e-mail was sent by a student. The mail was declared a hoax.

The Indian School in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice — in April this year and in November 2022. The most recent threat was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.

