Brain Matter Missing, Skull Open, Ribs Exposed From Back: Autopsy Report Gives Details Of Kanjhawala Horror

Anjali Singh died in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car and was dragged for around 13 kilometres for over an hour under the vehicle from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Delhi Sultapuri Horror: As the gruesome accident of the 20-year-old woman in Delhi’s Sultanpuri on New Year sent shock waves across the country, more shocking details continue to emerge in the case each day as the police continue to investigate the horrific incident.

Now, fresh autopsy reports have emerged of the victim where it is mentioned that her brain matter was missing, skull cavity was found open, ribs exposed from the back of the chest, spine fractured and had at least 40 injuries all over her body.

A panel of three doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College who conducted the autopsy has ruled “shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur and both lower limbs” as the provisional cause of death.

“Anjali’s internal examination has revealed that the scalp (was) avulsed and hanging irregularly, smudged with mud and dirt. Her skull cranial cavity (was) open, with grinding effect present at the margins bones present the bones vault fracture from the sutural ends and missing. Fracture of the base of the skull (was) present. Pleural cavity (was) both open with exposition of both the lungs,” news18.com reported quoting sources.

The victim’s body was found naked on roadside in Kanjhawala area in outer Delhi, triggering speculations that she was sexually assaulted by the accused. A post-mortem of her body was carried out on Monday to ascertain if she was raped. However, the preliminary post-mortem report of the indicated “no injury suggestive of sexual assault”.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s friend Nidhi who was with her at the time of the accident claimed that the accused inside the car knew that the woman was stuck under their vehicle but they kept dragging her and didn’t stop even once to save her. She also claimed that Anjali was drunk and insisted on driving the scooty.

Anjali’s friend said she did not inform anyone about the accident as she was scared and feared that she would be blamed for it.

Anjali, who was drunk, also threatened to jump from the moving two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive her scooter, her friend claimed.