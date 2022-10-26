New Delhi: Bursting crackers on Diwali proved costly and bloody for four people, including a woman after they were shot at and injured by their neighbour because he was presumably “annoyed” by their actions. The incident took place in the Keshav Puram area of north Delhi, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.Also Read - Bike-borne Miscreants Snatch Phone From 11-yr-old Climate Activist While Doing FB Live In Greater Noida

The accused, identified as Arvind, 41, was detained with an illegal automatic pistol and a live cartridge, said the police.

The injured have been identified as Manju Jain, Dalmeet Singh, Shubham Jain, and Ankur Jain. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be stable, said an official.

According to DCP, Northwest, Usha Rangnani, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Keshav Puram police station regarding the firing incident on the intervening night of October 24-25.

“After receiving the call, a police team rushed to the spot and found 4 injured people, who were then shifted to a nearby hospital. On inquiry, it was revealed that Arvind got irritated by the noise in his neighbourhood as some people were bursting crackers in the locality and when he confronted them, he got agitated and fired gunshots and injured 4 people,” said DCP Usha Rangnani.

“A case under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered and the accused Arvind was arrested,” added DCP Rangnani.