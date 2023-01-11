  • Home
In Another Pee-Gate Incident, Drunk Passenger Publicly Urinates At Departure Gate Of Delhi IGI Airport

One Jauhar Ali Khan, scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam was urinating publically in front of departure gate 6 at IGI Airport T3 on Jan 8. Khan, who seemed to be inebriated, also abused passengers.

Updated: January 11, 2023 11:45 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

New Delhi: In another shocking incident,  a drunk man was reported urinating publicly in front of departure gate 6 at IGI Airport T3 on Jan 8. He was allegedly scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam.

The man was identified as named Jauhar Ali Khan. According to the passengers around, Khan seemed to be inebriated, also abused other passengers.

He was arrested & later released on a bail bond, said Delhi Police.

Published Date: January 11, 2023 11:27 AM IST

