In Another Pee-Gate Incident, Drunk Passenger Publicly Urinates At Departure Gate Of Delhi IGI Airport
New Delhi: In another shocking incident, a drunk man was reported urinating publicly in front of departure gate 6 at IGI Airport T3 on Jan 8. He was allegedly scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam.
The man was identified as named Jauhar Ali Khan. According to the passengers around, Khan seemed to be inebriated, also abused other passengers.
He was arrested & later released on a bail bond, said Delhi Police.
One Jauhar Ali Khan, scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam was urinating publically in front of departure gate 6 at IGI Airport T3 on Jan 8. Khan, who seemed to be inebriated, also abused passengers. He was arrested & later released on a bail bond: Delhi Police
