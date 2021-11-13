Delhi Air Pollution Latest News: As the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning with the AQI being recorded at 473, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said the Kejriwal government has a series of steps in the recent past to control air pollution in the capital region. Giving further details, he said that the Delhi government has run an anti-dust campaign and has inspected 2,500 sites. He also added that ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign for vehicle pollution was started and 550 people were deployed to restrict bio-mass burning.Also Read - Shrouded in Smog, Delhi-NCR Continues to Gasp For Breath, Air Quality Deteriorates to Season's Worst | Key Points

"The Delhi government ran an anti-dust campaign and inspected 2,500 sites. We've begun the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign for vehicle pollution; 550 people deployed to restrict bio-mass burning. Bio-decomposer is given to stop stubble burning," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said today.

He said that the Delhi government has given direction to Delhi Metro and Transport Department to increase frequency of metros and buses.

“We’ve given direction to Delhi Metro and Transport Dept to increase frequency of metros&buses. Implementing Odd-even scheme is the last measure. Don’t know why the Centre is silent. There’s need for emergency joint meeting, we’ve sent a letter again,” he added.

The statement from the Gopal Rai comes at a time when the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category. The air quality index of neighbouring areas of Noida and Gurgaon was recorded at 587 and 557 respectively.

The overall air quality index of Delhi was recorded at 473 at 10 am. In Delhi, the air quality index of Lodhi Road, Delhi University, IIT Delhi, Pusa Road l, and Delhi airport was recorded at 489, 466, 474 and 480 and 504 respectively, according to SAFAR.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Friday, the pollution control board had advised the general public to limit their outdoor activities and told government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court told the Delhi government to stop blaming farmers for the severe air pollution in the city, while asking a series of questions on how it is dealing with pollution caused due to firecrackers, dust, industries and vehicles.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and also comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant queried senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, as to what happened to the smog tower, and whether it was still functioning.

The Chief Justice said stubble burning may be part of the problem, but not the only issue behind severe air pollution in the capital.

The top court was hearing a plea by a minor boy seeking directions against stubble burning and other factors associated with high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

After the Supreme Court demanded an emergency plan on Delhi’s alarming air quality from the centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an urgent meeting to discuss the situation at 5 PM today.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and the Chief Secretary will be attending the meeting, a Delhi government spokesperson said.