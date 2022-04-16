New Delhi: New Delhi: Following the incident of violent clash during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangir Puri area, BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not being able to run his government properly, and passing his “blame” on other people. “Arvind Kejriwal is the CM of Delhi, but will not take any responsibility. Going to other states and having meetings with officers is an attack on our federal structure. He is not able to run the government in Delhi and puts blame on someone else,” Thakur told news agency ANI.Also Read - As COVID Cases Rise in Delhi, Doctors Advice ‘Not to Give up COVID Appropriate Behaviour’

Speaking on the issue of the death of an RSS worker in Kerala, the Minister said attacked all states ruled by Opposition parties and said, "The states ruled by opposition parties including Congress are not able to run the state peacefully. Law and order situation is bad, criminal activities keep taking place."

The situation in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area, where violent clashes broke out took after stones were allegedly pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession, is under control, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Saturday night.

“In today’s incident in North-West District, the situation is under control. The adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas,” Asthana said. He further informed that senior officers have been asked to remain on the ground and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling. Strict action will be taken against the guilty, he said.

“Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to any rumour or fake news on social media,” Asthana said.

While the full details of the incident are yet to come out, according to reports, the violence erupted after there was stone pelting on a ‘Shobha Yatra’ taken out in the area.

A Fire Department official told news agency IANS that they received several calls in the evening regarding arson in the area. “We can’t respond to such requests, but at 6.43 p.m., we got a call about a fire incident at a shop in the Jahangirpuri area after which two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service,” the official said.

The injured have been shifted to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital.