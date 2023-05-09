Home

News

Delhi

Armed Robbers Hold Businessman’s Family Hostage, Decamp With Rs 1.3 Crore In Delhi’s Ashok Vihar

Armed Robbers Hold Businessman’s Family Hostage, Decamp With Rs 1.3 Crore In Delhi’s Ashok Vihar

The police also suspect the involvement of an insider as the CCTV cameras installed in and around the house the house were tampered.

Armed Robbers Hold Businessman's Family Hostage, Decamp With Rs 1.3 Crore In Delhi's Ashok Vihar

New Delhi: As many as five armed robbers broke into a businessman’s house in northwest Delhi and allegedly decamped with Rs 1.3 crore and over two kilogrammes of gold. According to reports, the masked robbers broke into the house in the early hours on Sunday after cutting window grilles. The victim, who lives in Ashok Vihar Phase II, has a paper trading business and his father was a contractor, the police said.

They woke up family members, including children, and held them hostage in a room at gunpoint, a senior police officer said. Armed with guns and knives, the robbers forced some of them to show where the gold and the cash were kept in the house.

You may like to read

“The men entered the house between 1.30am and 2.30am. They kept the family confined for at least an hour,” the officer said. “They then collected Rs 1.3 crore in cash and numerous items of jewellery from different cupboards in the house.

While two-three accused guarded the hostages, the others robbed the house, the officer said. Before the robbers left, they threatened family members with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

The family members managed to free themselves and lodged a complaint, the officer said.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed on the premises showed the suspects leaving the house around 2.45 am, adding that the robbers had performed recces of the area days before the incident.

The police also suspect the involvement of an insider as the CCTV cameras installed in and around the house the house were tampered.

Cops suspect that after committing the crime, the accused fled to a railway station. “The investigators have located CCTV footage showing a group of men carrying two bags walking on the railway tracks towards a station,” a police source said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.