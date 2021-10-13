New Delhi: The Pakistani terrorist arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday had conducted a recce of at least ten sites in the national capital a few years ago, said sources. The accused, Mohammad Ashraf, also conducted a recce of the Delhi High Court before the blast in 2011.Also Read - Arrested Pakistan Terrorist Mohammad Ashraf Sought Help To Register Ration Card In His Name, Say Locals

“During interrogation when a photograph of an accused in the 2011 Delhi High Court blast was shown to him, he disclosed that he had done a recce of the high court,” said sources close to the developments. Also Read - Major Terror Attack Averted: Pakistani Terrorist Arrested From Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, AK-47 Recovered

However, whether he was involved in the 2011 Delhi High Court blast is not ascertained yet as further investigation is underway.

“His involvement in the blast cannot be stated clearly. It will be clarified on further investigation. There is no evidence as of now,” the sources said,

Apart from this, Ashraf had also done a recce of the Delhi Police Headquarters (Old Police Headquarters) located at ITO. “He revealed that he has done a lot of recces but not much information could be gained as he was not allowed to stop outside the police headquarters for much duration. He had also done a recce of ISBT and information was sent to Pakistani handlers,” sources said.

It was also revealed by Ashraf that he did a recce at India Gate and Red Fort as well. “He said that he did a recce at ten places,” the sources mentioned.

“In the interrogation, he said that VIP areas were not among the targets as casualty would have been less. All these recce were done a few years ago. He has not revealed as yet the places where he wanted to undertake a terrorist operation,” they added.

At present, the investigating agencies are interrogating him to find out if he was involved in any blast in Delhi.

Mohd. Ashraf, a resident of Pakistan’s Punjab province was held from Laxmi Nagar. Police had seized an AK-47 rifle from his possession among other things including a grenade and pistols.

He had obtained forged Indian national ID from a village sarpanch in Bihar, informed sources.

They said that the accused revealed in the interrogation that he entered India by first going to Bangladesh and then travelling to Kolkata in West Bengal. He visited Ajmer Sharif, where he met people from Bihar whom he accompanied to their village and took refuge there. “In Bihar, he gained the trust of a sarpanch and obtained his Indian national ID from him,” said sources.

After the arrest, relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act and other provisions have been invoked against the man.

(With inputs from ANI)