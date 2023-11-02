live

LIVE Updates: Kejriwal to Appear Before ED at 11 AM Today in Excise Policy Case, AAP Suspects Arrest

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Claims about Chief Minister Kejriwal's probable arrest have also been made by Delhi Minister Atishi, who said he would be taken into custody after the questioning by the ED.

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.

New Delhi: Months after he was questioned by the CBI in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy Scam, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the case on Thursday. However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained silent about whether the chief minister will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or not. Last week, the ED summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Soon after the summons was issued, senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Centre has only one objective – to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party at any cost. He also claimed that Kejriwal would be arrested by the central agency. When he was asked whether the party had a Plan B ready if that happened, he said as of now, he doesn’t know and doesn’t think there’s any discussion about it.

