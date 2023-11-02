Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates: Kejriwal to Appear Before ED at 11 AM Today in Excise Policy Case, AAP Suspects Arrest

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Claims about Chief Minister Kejriwal's probable arrest have also been made by Delhi Minister Atishi, who said he would be taken into custody after the questioning by the ED.

Published: November 2, 2023 7:37 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Kejriwal was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year, in connection with the case.
New Delhi: Months after he was questioned by the CBI in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy Scam, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the case on Thursday. However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained silent about whether the chief minister will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or not. Last week, the ED summoned Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Soon after the summons was issued, senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Centre has only one objective – to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party at any cost. He also claimed that Kejriwal would be arrested by the central agency. When he was asked whether the party had a Plan B ready if that happened, he said as of now, he doesn’t know and doesn’t think there’s any discussion about it.

Kejriwal to Appear Before ED in Excise Policy Case: Check Live Updates 

Live Updates

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:02 AM IST

    Sisodia Arrsted in February 2023

    In February 2023, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi’s new excise policy.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:55 AM IST

    Kejriwal Third Leader to be Questioned by ED

    If arrested, Kejriwal will be the third senior leader from the AAP to be taken into custody in the liquor policy case. Sisodia was arrested in February and Sanjay Singh was also arrested in the case. Satyendar Jain had also been arrested in a money laundering case last year.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:50 AM IST

    What Was Delhi Excise Policy Case?

    It was alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that was strongly refuted by the AAP.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:46 AM IST

    Kejriwal Was Summoned by CBI Earlier

    Kejriwal was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case in April and this is the first time he has been summoned by the ED.

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:45 AM IST

    Kejriwal to Appear Before ED Today

    On October 30, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case.

