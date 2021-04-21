New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the Centre for increasing the oxygen quota for the national capital. Earlier, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other party members requested centre to increase the quota. Several top hospitals have been reporting depleting oxygen reserves. Also Read - Delhi's Top Hospitals Face Acute Oxygen Shortage, Left With Limited Supply | What we Know so Far

“Central govt has increased Delhi’s quota of oxygen. We r very grateful to centre for this,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Also Read - Corona 2nd Wave: 146 Districts Have 15 Per Cent COVID Positivity Rate

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad. Sisodia said the Centre decides the quota of oxygen for states and the AAP govt had been demanding that the Centre increase Delhi’s quota of oxygen from 378 metric tonnes to 700 metric tonnes.

The central government is yet to take a step in this direction, he said. “We again demand that the Centre increase our oxygen quota to 700 MT in view of the increased consumption. Patients from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, are admitted in city hospitals,” Sisodia said at a press conference.

He claimed that an official of the Haryana government stopped oxygen supply from a plant in Faridabad. A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. This led to a crisis in some hospitals, Sisodia said, adding the oxygen supply had been restored now.

The Delhi government demands that states should get their allotted share of oxygen without others interfering into it, he added.