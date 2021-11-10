New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday joined devoted celebrating Chhath Puja in East Kidwai Nagar. During the celebrations, the chief minister met them and interacted with hem as well.Also Read - BJP's Manoj Tiwari Rides Boat in Toxic Foam-Covered Yamuna in Delhi, Blames Kejriwal | Watch

For Chhath Puja celebration, the Delhi government has set up at least 800 ghats across the national capital for devotees.

Moreover, the Delhi government has made several arrangements such as putting up tents, installing lights and making drinking water arrangement on the ghats.

Earlier in the day, a number of devotees had gathered at the Yamuna Ghat in Kalindi Kunj, downstream of the Okhla Barrage, but were dispersed by the police.

The four-day-long festival of Chhath Puja is mainly celebrated by ‘Purvanchalis’ from Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand settled in Delhi.

During the festival, the devotees perform elaborate rituals by offering ‘Arghya’ to the sun and observing fast.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had earlier banned Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna in view of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government deployed 15 boats in the polluted River Yamuna to remove toxic froth at Kalindi Kunj banks.

Apart from this, the bamboo structures were also installed and water sprayed from tankers on Wednesday to dissipate the foam. A Delhi Jal Board official said directions have been issued to sprinkle water to dissipate the froth as “no other short-term measure would work”.