New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government would ensure that within the next six months, only electric vehicles are hired by different departments, while launching the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign on Thursday. Also Read - We Will Trace Missing Farmers From Delhi Protest Sites, Reconnect Them to Their Families: Kejriwal

Under the campaign, awareness will be created about the benefits of electric vehicles and how it can contribute to making Delhi clean and pollution free, CM said. Also Read - AAP to Contest Assembly Elections in 6 States in 2022, Announces Kejriwal

The chief minister appealed the the people to join the campaign to promote adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and contribute towards the fight against pollution in Delhi.

“I appeal to the people to take part in the campaign to promote replacement of polluting petrol and diesel vehicles with electric vehicles and make contribution towards a pollution-free Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal asked delivery chains and big companies, resident welfare associations, market associations, malls and cinema halls to promote electric vehicles and set up charging stations in their premises.

“I also want to appeal to the youth to buy an electric vehicle as their first vehicle,” he said and asked the people to make the campaign a mass movement.

Electric vehicle policy

The Delhi government’s electric vehicle policy is considered one of the best in the world and it’s high time now to implement it with commitment, he said.

Under its electric vehicle policy, the Delhi government has planned extensive subsidies on purchase of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, besides waiving road tax and registration charges, he said.

More than 6,000 electric vehicles have been purchased since the policy launch in August 2020. The government has also issued tenders for setting up 100 charging stations across the city, Kejriwal said.

The government has fixed an ambitious target of 25 per cent electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024, he said.

“We have to turn the EV adoption into a mass movement, a ‘Jan Andolan’, to form a collective commitment to decrease pollution by buying such vehicles. The government, which leads by example, has decided that all hired cars being engaged by various departments of the Delhi government will transition to EVs within six months,” he said.

Incentive on electric vehicles

Recognising the urgency to combat pollution, the Delhi government has rolled out the highest incentives on the purchase of EVs among all Indian states. Incentives on EVs range from a maximum of Rs 30,000 for two and three-wheelers and up to Rs 1,50,000 on the purchase of 4-wheelers, he said.

The subsidy is received directly in the bank account within three days of the purchase of an electric vehicle, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)