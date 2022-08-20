New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav were acquitted by a Delhi court on Saturday in a criminal defamation case filed against them by a lawyer in relation to the 2013 Assembly elections. Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand of Rouse Avenue Court ordered that the three be acquitted. A detailed order will be made available later in the day. The case was filed by lawyer Surender Sharma, who had claimed that his candidature for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was canceled in 2013 at the last moment.Also Read - 'Not Paid Promotion': New York Times Clarifies After BJP's Criticism On Delhi Education Revolution Coverage

Surender Sharma had alleged that in 2013, AAP had approached him and asked him to contest the Assembly elections in Delhi on a party ticket, stating that Kejriwal was pleased with his social works. Also Read - CBI Lists 15 Accused, Including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, In Excise Scam Case; Search Continues

He also filled out the application form to contest the polls after Manish Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav allegedly told him that AAP’s Political Affairs Committee had decided to give him the ticket. However, he was later denied a ticket. Also Read - CBI Raids: Hardcore Honest, Won't Be Scared, Says Manish Sisodia | Highlights

The complainant claimed that on October 14, 2013, articles in leading newspapers carried “defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used against him by the accused persons” which hampered his reputation in the Bar and the society.