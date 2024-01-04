Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Security Tightened Outside Kejriwal’s Residence, BJP Says Delhi CM Running Away From ED | LIVE Updates
live

Security Tightened Outside Kejriwal’s Residence, BJP Says Delhi CM Running Away From ED | LIVE Updates

The claims from the AAP ministers came after the Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED on Wednesday.

Updated: January 4, 2024 10:41 AM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Will Kejriwal Be Arrested by ED Today?
Will Kejriwal Be Arrested by ED Today?

New Delhi: Security has been beefed outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers said that the Delhi chief minister might get arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the Delhi excise case. On Thursday, Kejriwal, in his reply to the ED, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear on the summoned date, calling the notice “illegal.” The Delhi chief minister further questioned agency for not responding to his earlier replies when the summons was sent to him and he had raised certain queries on the nature of the agency’s investigation.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Jan 4, 2024 9:55 AM IST

    BJP Says Kejriwal Running Away From ED

    On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva says, “You (Kejriwal) are running away from the investigation agency. Since you claim to be an honest man, you should go with evidence to ED.”

  • Jan 4, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    Jasmine Shah Says BJP Wants to Finish AAP

    On Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Jasmine Shah says, “It is clear that they (BJP) want to finish Aam Aadmi Party and arrest Arvind Kejriwal before Lok Sabha elections…He is ready to cooperate with the legal process. Till now, all summons served to him are illegal. From credible sources, we have got to know that a raid will be conducted and Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested.”

  • Jan 4, 2024 9:49 AM IST

    Priyanka Kakkar on Arrest of Kejriwal

    Delhi: AAP’s chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, “We are hearing it continuously that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested. BJP leaders are saying such things. Three of our leaders are in jail for a long time without any evidence against them and for the sheer reason that BJP can’t compete with Arvind Kejriwal in policies…Absconders are those who join BJP to escape investigation and we have a fairly long list of such people.”

  • Jan 4, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    Kejriwal Calls ED Summons ‘Politically Motivated’

    Kejriwal also alleged that the summons by ED appeared to be politically motivated and issued for extraneous considerations. And the AAP also questioned the timing of the notice just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

  • Jan 4, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    Arvind kejriwal News Live Updates

    Kejriwal was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was “vague, motivated,

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.