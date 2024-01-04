Home

Security Tightened Outside Kejriwal's Residence, BJP Says Delhi CM Running Away From ED | LIVE Updates

Security Tightened Outside Kejriwal’s Residence, BJP Says Delhi CM Running Away From ED | LIVE Updates

The claims from the AAP ministers came after the Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED on Wednesday.

Will Kejriwal Be Arrested by ED Today?

New Delhi: Security has been beefed outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers said that the Delhi chief minister might get arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the Delhi excise case. On Thursday, Kejriwal, in his reply to the ED, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear on the summoned date, calling the notice “illegal.” The Delhi chief minister further questioned agency for not responding to his earlier replies when the summons was sent to him and he had raised certain queries on the nature of the agency’s investigation.

