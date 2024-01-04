By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Security Tightened Outside Kejriwal’s Residence, BJP Says Delhi CM Running Away From ED | LIVE Updates
The claims from the AAP ministers came after the Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Security has been beefed outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers said that the Delhi chief minister might get arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the Delhi excise case. On Thursday, Kejriwal, in his reply to the ED, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear on the summoned date, calling the notice “illegal.” The Delhi chief minister further questioned agency for not responding to his earlier replies when the summons was sent to him and he had raised certain queries on the nature of the agency’s investigation.
