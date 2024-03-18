AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Skips ‘Ilegal’ ED Summons In Delhi Jal Board Case

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Arvind Kejriwal on March 18 for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board case.

File Photo (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday skipped the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a purported money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

Terming the summons issued to Kejriwal as “illegal”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the ruling BJP government of misusing the ED to target the party’s national convenor.

“When there is bail from the court, why is ED sending summons again and again?,” the AAP asked.

Fresh ED summons to Kejriwal

The ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal on March 18 (Monday) for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board case.

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old AAP national convenor has been summoned.

The Delhi Chief Minister is already facing summons for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped eight summonses in this case till now, terming them illegal.

A fresh and ninth such notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to appear before an ED investigating officer on March 21.

Notably, a Delhi court on Saturday granted Kejriwal bail on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping summons in this case.

‘Backup plan’ to arrest AAP chief

Reacting to the fresh summons issued to Kejriwal, Delhi minister Atishi Sunday DJB case against the AAP supremo is “fake” and a “backup plan” to arrest him by any means necessary and prevent him from campaigning for the recently announced Lok Sabha Elections.

“Nobody knows what this DJB (Delhi Jal Board) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls,” Atishi said at a press conference in the national capital

The ED had summoned issued summons to Kejriwal under 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Delhi Jal Board case.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.