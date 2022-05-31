New Delhi: Defending Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who has been arrested in a money-laundering case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 31 said he is a hardcore patriot and an honest person and the allegations against him are “completely false”. Terming the arrest politically motivated, the Delhi chief minister said that Jain has been targetted for “political reasons” and that the Aam Aadmi Party neither tolerates nor indulges in corruption.Also Read - No One Came to Help Sidhu Moosewala After He Was Shot, Say Locals | Watch Video

"It's a false case against Satyendar Jain. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country…I myself saw his papers, the allegations against him are false. He has been arrested in view of politics," Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

Addressing an important press conference | LIVE https://t.co/HzIdTKfC6A — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 31, 2022

Kejriwal Tuesday further added, “Delhi Health minister Satyendra Jain has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate. I have personally read all the papers and case filed against Satyendra Jain by ED and it is completely fake. We have a very strict and honest government and all of us are deshbhakt and are against any activities against the country.”

Kejriwal asserted that if there was even one per cent of truth to the allegations against Jain, he would have himself sacked him. “We follow Bhagat Singh’s ideals. He gave his life for the country. Every AAP worker knows that if they have to stay in the party, they should be ready to sacrifice their lives and go to jail. He [Mr. Jain] is brave, a hardcore patriot and this experience will only strengthen his resolve,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9 in an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday.