Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he would not blame anyone for the cancellation of his Singapore visit. This comes after Delhi CM Kejriwal's visit to Singapore for the World Cities Summit was cancelled by the Singapore government after the AAP convenor reportedly missed the deadline for accepting the invitation.

“It would have been good if I could go and put forward my point and share with the world the work being done in India…I am not blaming anyone for it,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said it had received a request last week for political clearance for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Singapore but it is given to understand that the host government has shared certain updates and changes in its invitation with the Delhi government.

Asked about Delhi chief minister’s political clearance request, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “As we conveyed last week, we received an entry on our political clearance portal on July 21.” “Given to understand that the host government Singapore has shared certain updates and changes to its invitation with the Delhi government. I would request you to check with the Delhi government on what is the status of that,” he said.

Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to attend the summit. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has rejected the AAP government’s request for Kejriwal’s travel to Singapore, saying his attendance at the mayors’ conference will set a “bad precedent”.

Last month, High Commissioner of Singapore, Simon Wong, invited Kejriwal for the World Cities Summit.