Arvind Kejriwal Summoned Fourth Time By ED; BJP ‘Misusing’ Probe Agency, Says AAP

Rai questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. (File)

ED Summons Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday alleged that the BJP is “misusing” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gopal Rai made these claims after the ED sent a fourth summons to the Delhi CM on Saturday.

Rai while addressing a press conference, questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Kejriwal, saying it came ahead of his Goa tour which starts from January 18.

“The ED should refrain from becoming a political weapon of the BJP,” said Rai adding that that the news of the summons had already been leaked to the media before it reached the Delhi Chief Minister.

Asked if Kejriwal would appear before the ED this time, Rai said they are consulting legal advisors and would act accordingly.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the fourth time for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal has been asked to depose before the agency at its headquarters in New Delhi on January 18.

It is worth noting that the central probe agency issued the third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Earlier, ED had summoned CM Kejriwal on December 18 asking him to appear before it for questioning on December 21. He was first called by the ED to appear on November 2, but he did not appear.

After skipping the third summons, Arvind Kejriwal, in his reply to the Enforcement Directorate, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the ongoing probe on the excise policy but declined to appear on the summoned date, terming it “illegal” and questioned the agency for not acknowledging and responding to his replies when the summons was sent to him. He also raised certain queries on the nature of the investigation.

“As a premier investigating agency the non-disclosure and non-response approach adopted by you cannot sustain the test of law, equity or justice. Your obstinacy is tantamount to assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner at the same time which is not acceptable in our country governed by the rule of law,” CM Kejriwal had written to the agency in his reply.

In April 2023, he was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case. However, the CBI has not named him as an accused in its first information report (FIR) filed on August 17, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.