New Delhi: To mark the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the 'Diwali pujan' at Akshardham temple on Saturday evening along with his cabinet colleagues. The pujan will begin at 7.39 pm and the event will be live streamed.

Appealing the people not to burst firecrackers owing to the national capital region's alarming pollution level, the chief minister asked people to join in the worship programme that is to be televised in the evening. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, "Happy Diwali to all. May Goddess Laxmi's blessings be with you forever. Today, at 7.39 pm, 2 crore people of Delhi will come together to worship and chant mantras, which will be broadcasted live on TV. Let us all together become a part of Delhi's Diwali."



Earlier on Friday, CM Kejriwal said that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital should come under control in the next seven to 10 days as his government was considering initiating several steps next week to arrest the spread of the disease in the city. He also stated that the spike in pollution level is the ‘biggest reason’ behind the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital and the situation was under control in the city till October 20.

Addressing a video press conference he said, “COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all the appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in seven to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing.”

The Delhi government has banned all types of firecrackers in the city till November 30.