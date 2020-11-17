Delhi recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1-16 while nearly 94,000 COVID-19 patients recovered during the same period, according to official data released on Tuesday. With the growing cases in the national capital, the Kejriwal government wants to withdraw the relaxation given for wedding gatherings and restrict the number of guests to 50, from the 200 allowed since November 1. Also Read - No Plan to Impose Lockdown Again in Delhi, Says Sisodia Hours After Kejriwal Sought Permission From Centre

The Centre has also taken a slew of measures to contain the spread of the disease. Doubling COVID-19 testing capacity to 1 to 1.2 lakh and increasing ICU beds to over 6,000 are among the decisions taken by the Central government to tackle the spike in coronavirus infections in Delhi.

Steps taken by the Central and Delhi government to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the National Capital: