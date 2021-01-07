The Delhi Government on Thursday orders the re-opening of medical colleges under the UT Govt with immediate effect. According to the order issued by the government, the decision was taken following the reduction of COVID cases in the national capital. The colleges have been directed to observe all the SOPs and social distancing norms. On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the government is planning to reopen schools only after the COVID vaccine is available for the public after all the frontline workers are vaccinated. Also Read - COVID-19 Side-Effects: Even After Recovery, 30% Severely Infected COVID-19 Patients Suffer From Digestive Issues

“The state government is presently brainstorming on how early they can reopen schools keeping the board examination under consideration,” Manish Sisodia said. Also Read - 'Why Lift ban and Expose People to Risk?' Delhi CM Kejriwal Urges Centre to Extend UK Flights Ban till Jan 31

In December, Delhi’s Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia reportedly told IE that there were no plans to reopen the schools as yet. “Even if we start vaccinating people by February, we will be able to vaccinate a sizeable chunk only by July. There is no possibility of reopening schools before that. We also have to look at how examinations will be conducted without putting teachers and students at risk.” Also Read - Transportation of Coronavirus Vaccine to Begin by Tomorrow | Know How Shots Will Reach Recipients

India has leaped across a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19 with the cumulative recoveries crossing the 1 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. A total 19,587 patients have recuperated and discharged in a span of 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 10,016,859.

India’s recoveries are the highest in the world. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 97,88,776, the ministry highlighted. “The recovered cases are 44 times the number of active cases,” it said. The active caseload presently stands at 2,28,083 and comprises merely 2.19 per cent of the total infections.

The ministry said that 51 per cent of the total recovered cases are concentrated in five states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent. Following the national pursuit, all states and union territories have recovery rate more than 90 per cent.

“India’s recovery rate is the highest in the world. Countries with higher caseload are reporting lesser recovery rate than India’s,” the ministry underlined.