New Delhi: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday raised questions over the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area which was hit by violence during Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April.

Owaisi alleged that the BJP has "declared a war" against the poorest by destroying homes in Delhi like in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. "BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment, it's going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP and MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive," Owaisi tweeted.

BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive. @ArvindKejriwal must clarify his dubious role 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Psw4Ol6IJb — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 19, 2022

The Hyderabad MP also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded that the Delhi CM must clarify his “dubious role”. “Is his government’s PWD part of this demolition drive,” he asked.

Is his govt’s PWD part of this “demolition drive”? Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals & cowardice?! His frequent refrain “police is not in our control” won’t work here There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore Hopeless situation 2/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 19, 2022

“Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals & cowardice?! His frequent refrain “police is not in our control” won’t work here There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore. Hopeless situation,” wrote Owaisi.

Owaisi also posted a letter from North Delhi Municipal Corporation to DCP, North West, seeking police protection for special joint encroachment removal by PWD, local body, police, the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC which he said was meant to “destroy the homes of poor Muslims”.

“Legally, a new bulldozer procession has been taken out. Muslims are undergoing collective punishment. Be scared of a poor’s curse. You demolished the shops in front of the mosque, why not in front of the temples? This is a targeted demolition. I condemn it,” said Owaisi.

“I’m grateful that the Supreme Court took notice of it and gave an immediate stay, but they still didn’t stop. These people are calling the public Bangladeshi and Rohingya. They are Indians,” he added.