Ashram Flyover Reopening: Traffic Advisory Issued; Check Routes To Avoid, More Details Here

Ahead of Ashram flyover reopening, Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory to avoid inconvenience. The Ashram Flyover in Delhi, which will help reduce travel time between Noida and the capital city, is all set to inaugurated by CM Kejriwal today.

Ashram flyover reopening: Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free due to the Ashram flyover extension. (Photo: Twitter/@msisodia)

New Delhi: The Ashram Flyover in Delhi, which will help reduce travel time between Noida and the capital city, is all set to inaugurated today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the much-awaited Ashram flyover extension. In view of the event, Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory to avoid congestion and inconvenience.

Commuters have been adviced to plan their journey as usual and to follow the directions of its personnel posted in the area. As per the traffic advisory, commuters using Barapulla Flyover are advised to use Ashram Flyover for the following destinations.

Ashram flyover reopening: Traffic advisory issued

According to the advisory, only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas area advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover, it said.

Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover.

Ashram flyover to reduce Delhi-Noida travel time

Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free due to the Ashram flyover extension. Traffic at Ashram area has been an issue as all vehicles from Noida to Delhi or vice versa would converge at the same point and caused major traffic in the area. With the Ashram flyover, those travelling towards the AIIMS or Gurugram route can drive through the extension. At present, traffic jams are witnessed from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection. Vehicles now have to take a long route to cross the road from Kilokari, but soon, 150 meters away from Kilokari to Ring Road, drivers will be able to cross the road by taking a U-turn to reach Maharani Bagh or south Delhi, officials said.

Similarly, vehicles going from Maharani Bagh to Sarai Kale Khan, Noida, ITO and Ghaziabad will not have to take long detours. A subway for pedestrians is also being constructed here, they added.

The construction work of the Ashram flyover extension started in June 2020. The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres.

