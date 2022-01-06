New Delhi: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to close all centrally protected monuments under its Delhi Circle from Thursday, January 6 to January 20, or till Covid restrictions imposed due to the sudden surge in cases are lifted, reported news agency PTI quoting officials on Thursday.Also Read - North East Delhi Administration Shuts THESE Markets For Covid Violation. Check Details

The ASI order was issued after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) restricted all kinds of gatherings and congregations (social, ritual, academic, entertainment, religious, political, festival related etc) in the national capital from January 4. Also Read - Delhi Sweet Shop Sells Gold Plated Mithai at Rs. 16,000/kg, Would You Try It? | Watch

“Accordingly, it is decided to close the Centrally Protected Monuments under the jurisdiction of Delhi circle from 06-20 January, 2022 or till prohibition is lifted whichever is earlier. All the directives / SoPs issued by State / District Administration shall be scrupulously adhered in the matter,” the ASI order stated. Also Read - A Look at Havelis And Mahals of Delhi For The Travel Buffs

The Delhi Circle has around 174 monuments including the Qutub Minar, Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb.

