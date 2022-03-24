New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a swipe at BJP for their demand to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ “tax-free” and said they should instead ask Vivek Agnihotri to upload the movie on YouTube.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Breaks Silence on Getting Y-Security From Govt: 'There Have Been Threats'

While addressing at the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said: “They (BJP) are asking to make The Kashmir Files tax-free. BJP should ask Vivek Agnihotri to upload The Kashmir Files on YouTube. If they want it so badly then put it on YouTube and it will be free for all. Everyone can watch it then.”

This comes a day after BJP MLAs during the Budget Session in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday demanded to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in the state. The Kashmir Files movie by Vivek Agnihotri starring Anupam Kher has been made tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhan, Tripura and Goa. Meanwhile, the Assam government announced special “half-day leave” to watch the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government employees will have to inform their superior officers to avail the half-day leave to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ and submit the tickets of the movie the next day.

Helmed by Anupam Kher, the film highlights the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s when they were killed, persecuted and forced to leave their homes overnight. The film which outlines the brutalities endured by the Kashmiri Pandits has received a massive push from the Centre and states. The BJP had demanded that The Kashmir Files should be exempted from entertainment tax, while BSP pitched for its ban, arguing that such films create feelings of hatred among various communities.