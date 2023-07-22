Home

News

Delhi

Attention Commuters! Delhi Metro Services Between Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House To Remain Close On Sunday; Check Details Here

Attention Commuters! Delhi Metro Services Between Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House To Remain Close On Sunday; Check Details Here

The commuters who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House are advised to de-board at respective stations and use the Yellow and Violet lines to reach Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk.

Attention Commuters! Delhi Metro Services Between Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House To Remain Close On Sunday; Check Details Here

New Delhi: Delhi Metro operations on a section of Blue Line will be regulated in the initial few hours on July 23 (Sunday) due to a planned maintenance work. The affected section will be between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House metro stations. “To undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line (Line-3&4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on July 2023 (Sunday), train services on the Line will be regulated,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Trending Now

According to the plan, train services will not be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House metro stations till 6 AM from the start of revenue service. Hence, Barakhamba Road Metro station will remain closed till resumption of train services on this section i.e. up to 6 AM, it said.

You may like to read

The commuters who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House are advised to de-board at respective stations and use the Yellow and Violet lines to reach Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk and continue their travel on the Blue line, DMRC said.

In rest of the sections of Blue Line i.e., from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House to Noida City Centre/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available as per normal time table during this period.

To inform commuters about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains and additional staff will also be deployed to facilitate the commuters.

Train services from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section will start at 8 AM as per the routine Sunday time table.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES