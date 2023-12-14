Attention DELHI! 500 Electric DTC Buses Will Hit The Streets From Today; Check Details

By 2025, Delhi will have a total of 10,480 buses with electric ones making up 80 per cent of the fleet. This will help cut 4.67 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, according to the official.

New Delhi: Aiming to go completely green, Delhi is going to add 500 more electric buses to its fleet. The buses, which are part of the Central government’s FAME II scheme, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena at IP Depot on Thursday.

According to the officials, this will be the biggest one-time induction in the recent past. As many as 800 electric buses have been plying on Delhi roads since January 2022. They have covered a distance of more than 42 million kilometres and cut more than 34,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide so far, he said. With the addition of the new buses, Delhi will have a total of 1,300 electric buses plying on its roads — the highest in any Indian city.

By 2025, Delhi will have a total of 10,480 buses with electric ones making up 80 per cent of the fleet. This will help cut 4.67 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, according to the official. Delhi currently has a fleet of about 7,300 operational CNG public buses — DTC has 4,010 (1,256 AC and 2,504 non-AC) while DIMTS has 3,319.

Electric DTC Buses Features

The new buses are disabled-friendly, air-conditioned, emit zero smoke and noise, and are equipped with GPS, CCTVs and panic buttons. “The old low-floor buses are being phased out and the focus is on having sustainable and cleaner modes of transport. By 2025, the old buses will be phased out almost entirely,” the official said.

The buses will also have live video streaming in case of emergency, fire detection and suppression systems to protect passengers from any kind of fire. Besides, these will be directly monitored by the Central Command Control room.

