ATTENTION Delhi-Gurugram Commuters: Rangpuri, Rajokari On NH-48 Closed For 90 Days; Check Alternate Routes

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory informing commuters about the closure of carriageways of National Highway-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway) between Rangpuri and Rajokari for a period of 90 days due to facilitate construction works related to Dwarka Expressway. According to the traffic department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing Dwarka Expressway under Bharat Mala Project, which will start from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway).

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharat Mala Project, which will start from the Dwarka Link Road, near Shiv Murti on NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway). Two underpasses and one elevated section will be constructed on NH-48. To execute this work, both carriageways on NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokri will be closed, the Delhi Traffic Police informed in an advisory.

Traffic near Shiv Murti intersection shall be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads. The closure of carriageways may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public.

People who are going towards Airport/ISBT/Railway Stations are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand,” the advisory said.

The commuters going towards or coming from Gurugram/Jaipur may use Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

The travelers going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may travel via Palam Road from Gurugram Road flyover.

The commuters coming from Gurugram, Kapashera & Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan, Vasant Vihar may take Dwarka Flyover Road No. 201.

“The commuters are requested to cooperate by planning their journey accordingly via the above-mentioned alternate routes. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above-mentioned period,” the advisory added.

