Attention Delhi Metro Commuters: Now You Can Book Tickets on WhatsApp, Here’s How

Delhi Metro Latest News: By using DMRC’s official WhatsApp number, one can buy tickets for travelling in the Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro Latest Update: Reports suggest that more and more stations will be brought under the WhatsApp-based ticketing system as this trial goes successful.

New Delhi: Commuters of Delhi Metro who face trouble while buying tickets for travelling have a piece of good news here for them. Delhi Metro recently announced that by using DMRC’s official WhatsApp number, one can buy tickets for travelling in Delhi Metro.

DMRC has announced this in partnership with PeLocal Fintech Private Limited, it is starting this trial.

Managing Director of DMRC, Dr Vikash Kumar, said that the WhatsApp-based ticketing feature has started on a trial basis and is available at selected train stations for now.

The list of stations for which train tickets can be bought includes New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kaun, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport, and Dwarka Sector 21. Reports suggest that more and more stations will be brought under the WhatsApp-based ticketing system as this trial goes successful.

How To Buy Delhi Metro Tickets On WhatsApp:

Send a “Hi” to the official WhatsApp number of DMRC, i.e., 9650855800. Select the language you want to communicate in. Now, you will get the option to “Buy Ticket,” and when you tap on it, you will be shown options to select your source and destination stations. At this point, one can also find his or her “Last Journey Tickets”. Select the number of tickets that you want to buy and make the payment through the generated link. After your payment is finalised, you will get a QR-based ticket, which can be used to take entry at your source station through the AFC gates.

Rules You Must Consider While Using Delhi Metro:

The QR codes remain valid until the end of the day. One person can buy a maximum of six tickets. Once you take entry at your source station, you have a maximum of 65 minutes to exit. Tickets are available during the operational hours of the Metro and, once bought, can’t be cancelled. If you want to exit from the source station, you must do it within 30 minutes.

