ATTENTION! Delhi Metro Services From Karol Bagh To Rajiv Chowk Will Be Briefly Regulated On Nov 5; Details Here

Train services in Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section will start at 8 am as per the routine Sunday time table, officials said.

ATTENTION! Delhi Metro Services From Karol Bagh To Rajiv Chowk Will Be Briefly Regulated On Nov 5; Details Here

New Delhi: Train services on the Blue Line will be briefly regulated on Sunday morning to undertake scheduled maintenance work on a section between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk stations. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 and Electronic City in Noida.

Trending Now

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement, train services will not be available from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk till 6 am from the routine start time of revenue services in this section. “To undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk section of Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on the intervening night of 4 and 5 November 2023, train services on the line will be be briefly regulated on early Sunday morning,” it said.

You may like to read

To undertake scheduled maintenance work between Karol Bagh & Rajiv Chowk section of Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on the intervening night of 4/5th November 2023, train services on Line will be be briefly regulated on early Sunday morning (5th Nov.) — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 3, 2023

Train services in Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section will start at 8 am as per the routine Sunday time table, officials said.

DMRC full statement

To undertake scheduled maintenance work between Karol Bagh & Rajiv Chowk section of Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on the intervening night of 4/5th November 2023, train services on Line will be be briefly regulated on early Sunday morning (5th Nov.)

Train services will not be available from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk till 6AM from the start time of revenue services. Hence, Jhandewalan & Rama Krishna Ashram Marg will remain closed till 6AM. Services on this section/stations will commence from 6AM onwards.

Services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Karol Bagh & Rajiv Chowk to Noida City Centre/Vaishali, will continue as per normal time table during this period. Train services in Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section will start at 8AM as per the routine Sunday time table.

To inform commuters about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains and additional staff will also be deployed to facilitate the commuters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.