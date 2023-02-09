Home

Attention Delhi, Noida Commuters! Ashram-DND Extension Flyover Construction Delayed, Traffic Snarls to Continue Till Feb-End

Ashram-DND Flyover Latest Update: The flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND, making vehicular movement smoother.

Ashram-DND Flyover Latest Update: Delhi and Noida residents who have been witnessing huge traffic snarls due to the closure of Ashram-DND extension flyover have to wait a bit more for hassle-free travel as the flyover is expected to remain shut for longer and open only at the end of the month.

Deputy Chief Minister and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Manish Sisodia conducted an on-sight inspection to assess the progress of the work. He asserted it was a herculean task to build a flyover in the middle of such a busy road but the PWD engineers undertook the challenge and delivered. He said after the completion of this flyover, lakhs of people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to South Delhi will get rid of traffic jams.

As per the engineers’ report, more than 95 per cent of the construction work has been finished and the project is currently at the carpeting stage. According to the statement, the construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020 after the project was approved by the Cabinet. The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 meters.

The flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and DND, making vehicular movement smoother.

At present, vehicles coming and going from Noida and Ghaziabad to South Delhi have to grapple with jams while travelling from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection. The vehicles have to take a long route to cross the road from Kilokari, but soon, 150 meters away from Kilokari to Ring Road, drivers will be able to cross the road by taking a U-turn to reach Maharani Bagh or South Delhi.

Similarly, vehicles going from Maharani Bagh to Sarai Kale Khan, Noida, ITO and Ghaziabad will not have to take long detours.

