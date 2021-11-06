New Delhi: Pay attention, Delhiites! We have some important news for you regarding the water supply in national capital tomorrow. Water supply is likely to be affected in some parts of Delhi on Sunday due to an increase in the ammonia level in the Yamuna river impacting several treatment plants, officials said. Due to ammonia pollution increase in the Yamuna river, pumping from Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants have been affected, the Delhi Jal Board said in a statement on Saturday. Water supply in several areas of Delhi is likely to be affected on Saturday evening and Sunday morning and evening, it said.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways To Operate Special Trains With Additional Coaches For Chhath Puja | Complete List Here

"DJB has taken steps for rationalization of water throughout Delhi to meet the shortage of water," an official notification read. It also advised the public to make judicious use of water. Water supply in east Delhi, north-east Delhi, south Delhi, parts of areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council, and Malviya Nagar PPP areas are likely to be affected, the statement said.

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also issued a statement to inform people about the situation. "Water supply will be affected on 6.11.2021 (evening) & 7.11.2021 (morning and evening) due to increase the ammonia level at Sonia Vihar plant, in areas, such as GK-1, Chirag Delhi, Savitri Nagar, Sheikh Sarai, Khirki Extension, GK-2, GK-3, EPR-2, Alaknanda Apartments, DDA Flats Kalkaji, NRI, EPR-1, Pamposh, Hemkunt, Chirag Enclave, Shahpurjat, Asiad Village, Zamroodpur, Sant Nagar," he said.

So the areas in Delhi where water supply would be affected on Sunday are: