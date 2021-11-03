New Delhi: The Delhi Metro will change the timings of train operations on account of Diwali on Thursday. Except Green Line (i.e, Line-5 from Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) the last train service will be available at 10 PM, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Deepotsav Celebrations Begin in Ayodhya, UP Govt to Light 12 Lakh Earthen Lamps | Live

As per the modified schedule, the last Metro train service from terminal stations of Green Line will remain the same as per the modified schedule already in place for the past few months (to undertake construction work of halt platform). The DMRC statement further added that Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the Lines.

"The last Metro train service on 4th November will start at 10:00 pm from terminal stations of all Metro Lines except the Green Line. Last metro train service from terminal stations of Green Line will be as per the revised schedule," the DMRC tweeted on Wednesday. According to the DMRC release, due to construction work at Green Line terminal metro station (Brig Hoshiar Singh station towards Inderlok station), the last train will leave at 9 PM.

Check latest schedule for availability of trains on Green Line: