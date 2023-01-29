Top Recommended Stories
Attention Delhiites! Gate Number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to Remain Closed from Today
The entry and exit of gate number 4 at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from January 29 (Sunday) for civil renovation work.
New Delhi: In a bid to carry out civil renovation work, the entry and exit from gate number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in the national capital will remain closed from January 29 (Sunday), informed authorities.
Also Read:
Service Update
Entry/exit from Gate No 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 29/01/2023 (Sunday) for civil renovation work.
Passengers can use Gate No 3 for entry/exit.
— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 28, 2023
Taking to Twitter, DMRC informed that passengers can use Gate Number 3 for entry/exit, the authorities informed on Saturday. At the yellow line metro station, Rajiv Chowk, the metro and transportation facilities will function normally.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.