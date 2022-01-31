New Delhi: In an important update for fliers, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has implemented a new rule allowing a domestic passenger to carry just one piece of luggage or handbag as cabin luggage. However, the rule does come with a few exceptions, reported the livemint.Also Read - Bollywood Comes to Delhi With This Exotic Theme Park Showcasing Evolution of Indian Cinema - All You Need to Know

The exceptions to the one hand baggage rule include: "ladies handbag, an overcoat or a wrap, a rug or blanket, a camera or pair of binoculars, a reasonable amount of reading material, an umbrella or a walking stick, an infant's feed for consumption during the flight and infant's carrying basket provided an infant is carried, collapsible wheelchair and/or pair of crutches or braces for passenger's use if dependent on these, a gift item purchased from duty-free shops and a laptop bag," the mint report added.

Following the advisory from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a single piece of hand baggage is permitted per passenger to be carried as 'Cabin Luggage', a Delhi airport official was quoted as saying by the livemint. The official added that the advisory has been mentioned at the entry of the airport to avoid any confusion among the passengers during security check.

The new rule comes in the backdrop of CISF’s request to BCAS to ensure that the one bag rule is enforced by all stakeholders and airlines as passengers carrying two to three hand baggage create congestion at security check-point and increase security screening time, resulting in inconvenience to passengers.