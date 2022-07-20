New Delhi: Passengers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport had to face a harrowing time as several flights were diverted and cancelled due to heavy rains that lashed the city on Wednesday afternoon. While seven flights were diverted, 40 services were delayed at Delhi airport. Of the total 40 –20 departures and 15 arrival flights were delayed owing to bad weather.Also Read - Go First Delhi-Guwahati Flight Diverted to Jaipur After Windshield Cracks: Reports

Issuing an advisory, Vistara said that its 2 Mumbai-Delhi flights were diverted to other cities — one to Jaipur and another to Indore — due to heavy rains in Delhi.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 20, 2022

Similarly, budget carrier SpiceJet also informed its passengers that due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via the official website.

Delhi Rains

Heavy rains lashed the national capital today, leaving low-lying areas water-logged thereby affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. The traffic police issued an advisory, asking people to check the weather before heading out.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in the Capital city with a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall is set to increase from Wednesday onwards and the weather could also bring the maximum temperature down to around 32 degrees Celsius by Thursday.